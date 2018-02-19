Cal City Police need help locating stabbing suspect

12:48 PM, Feb 19, 2018

Bakersfield - California City Police need help locating a man wanted for a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to Desert Hacienda Mobile Home Park for a victim with non life-threatening stab wounds.

Police determined 26-year-old  Ronald Tyson of Cal City is the suspect wanted. Tyson was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who knows Tyson's whereabouts is asked to call Cal City Police at (760) 373-8606.

