Cal City Police need help locating stabbing suspect

Bakersfield - California City Police need help locating a man wanted for a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to Desert Hacienda Mobile Home Park for a victim with non life-threatening stab wounds.
Police determined 26-year-old Ronald Tyson of Cal City is the suspect wanted. Tyson was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone who knows Tyson's whereabouts is asked to call Cal City Police at (760) 373-8606.
On February 16, 2018 at 10:51 p.m. Deputy Alfredo Lopez responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Little Caesars Pizza…
Today is Monday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2018. There are 315 days left in the year. This is Presidents Day.
Planned protests of two Bakersfield hospitals are expected to take place on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.