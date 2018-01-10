Cal City police serves 13th search warrant on illegal marijuana grows

7:35 PM, Jan 9, 2018

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City officials served another search warrant on Tuesday in the area of Catalpa and 84th Street.

Police say the home had $20,000-$50,000 in damages due to the illegal grows and chemicals being used. The home was being rented.

Stolen electricity was reportedly being used inside of the home.

