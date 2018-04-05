Cal City woman arrested after allegedly trying to run man over with car

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police have arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to run someone over with her car.

Witness reported a woman driving a red Hyundai Accent attempted to run a man over on Hacienda at North Loop Boulevard Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman instead crashed into a parked car. The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to get away. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office later arrested Christine Patterson in Lancaster.

Patterson, 22, was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.