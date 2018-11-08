Cal Water Service issues precautionary boil water notice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Water Service has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all customers on Cathy Court, Donalda Court (between Lago Vista Drive and Sierra Vista Drive), and from 517 to 843 Sierra Vista Drive.

The notice urges customers to boil all tap water for drinking, preparing food, and brushing teeth until further notice. Customers should boil the water for at least one minute and let it cool before using it. Any ice cubes made with tap water or the refrigerator's water line should be discarded.

The notice also notes if you prefer to use bottled water during this advisory, you may save your receipts for reimbursement. Please bring your receipts to our Customer Center at 7138 Lake Isabella Boulevard, Lake Isabella, CA 93240, or mail them to the same address to the attention of Jon Yasin.