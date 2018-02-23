CaliBurger holding grand opening

Natalie Tarangioli
2:14 PM, Feb 23, 2018

OILDALE, Calif. - A new burger joint in town is holding its grand opening next Monday.

CaliBurger, which is located off Highway 99 and Olive Drive in Oildale, will hold its ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

In addition to burgers, CaliBurger serves chicken sandwiches, fries and shakes.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News