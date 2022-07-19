Caliente residents have been without phone service since June

CALIENTE, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC recently received emails from viewers explaining they've been trying to get phone service for almost a month traveling almost 100 miles just to make a call. The concern: what happens in an emergency?

Imagine having no cell phone service. No way to use your phone. That's what the communities in one part of Kern County are facing. When the landlines that they rely on went down almost four weeks ago many of them felt abandoned.

"Well since June 21st when we had the electrical storm up here, we haven't had any phone service. We kind of expected not to have power but they were up in two days no problem at all, and the phone says the system has been down," explained Lester Jellison, a Caliente resident.

Like Jellison, many of the residents in the Twin Oaks and Caliente area are elderly, having chosen to retire in the peace and quiet of the community.

There is no cell phone service because there are no cell towers in the area, so residents count on landlines. And because AT&T is the only company that has landlines laid out, when their service is out, no one in town can make calls unless they have satellite. But with most being on fixed incomes, not everyone can afford satellite.

"My husband has disabilities that might end up in the hospital with," says Veronica Cieslik. "I need to be able to call the fire station. I don't know what to do otherwise, especially if all my neighbors are out too so without a telephone, we're really a creek with no solution."

Cieslik is one of nine residents 23ABC spoke with Monday in this situation. She has driven to Bakersfield multiple times to hot spot her cell phone to make calls to AT&T with no luck. She says she is transferred to multiple people, and she simply does not have time to drive 100 miles out every day to continue pushing for the service to be restored, adding they just deserve the service they are paying for.

23ABC has not been able to get a figure on exactly how many residents are affected but did reach out to AT&T and they did send back a statement saying they are looking into it, adding in part: “We understand the importance of keeping our customers connected, and we continue to look for ways to improve our network and provide better service through additional investments in Caliente.”

Meanwhile, as they continue to wait for all customers to get their landlines restored, they hope the county or other cell phone providers will invest in creating cell phone towers out here so they will never again be put in this situation.