BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Justice announced that it has launched an investigation into a recent Bakersfield officer-involved shooting that happened on March 18, 2023.

This was shortly after the Bakersfield Police Department released bodycam footage of that shooting.

CONTENT WARNING: Some viewers may find the footage disturbing. Watch the full video here.

Calif. DOJ investigating BPD officer-involved shooting

The video shows authorities contacting a man they say was holding a knife and behaving erratically in the parking lot of a business on White Lane near South H Street. After authorities questioned the man, identified as 35-year-old Guillermo Padrone Huerta, he ran away and a pursuit began.

A BPD officer caught up with Huerta and told him to get on the ground but he did not comply and an officer opened fire.

Huerta was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to a statement released by the California Department of Justice: "Once the California Department of Justice became aware of the incident, DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team contacted the Bakersfield Police Department and as a result initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ's Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review."