California City Council moves forward with decision to terminate current fire chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California City Council is moving forward with the process of terminating the city's current fire chief.

It was announced during a closed session that the appointment of a new fire chief will be this Friday. Interim City Manager Bob Stockwell confirmed the details and reported the closed session to 23ABC.

Former Fire Chief Justin Vincent was terminated by Stockwell last month. Many in the community believed letting Vincent go was the wrong idea and several residents rallied behind Vincent asking the city to re-hire him and for action to be taken against Stockwell.

In a statement from Vincent's lawyer, he claims the termination was because of Vincent's refusal to allow exceptions for marijuana businesses.

Stockwell denied these allegations.