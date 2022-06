CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Police Department's phone lines are temporarily down due to an unforeseen circumstances and calls are being routed through the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

CCPD advises if you have an emergency to call 911 and for non-emergencies to call KCSO's non-emergency line at 661-861-3110.

Frontier crews are working on the issue, said CCPD.