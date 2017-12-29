California City Police search for alleged home invasion suspects

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (December 29, 2017 9:15 a.m.): As the suspects tried to force their way into the home, Cal City Police say the homeowner fired his weapon several times.
Evidence located at the scene suggested at least of the alleged home invaders may be injured, according to Cal City Police.
The homeowner, as well as the family in the home, were not injured.
Cal City Police are continuing to investigate.
California City Police are currently searching for suspects allegedly involved in a home invasion.
Cal City Police described the suspect vehicle as a red pick-up truck with damage to one of its doors and possibly one of its windows.
The truck has two men inside of it, according to Cal City Police.
Police say the truck may still be in the south side of Cal City Blvd.
The home invasion was reported near Hacienda near Crest Ave., according to Cal City Police.
