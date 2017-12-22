California City Police serve search warrant at suspected illegal marijuana operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (12/22/17 8:45 a.m.) This morning at about 1:47 a.m. a California City Police officer stopped a vehicle in the neighborhood of Euculyptus Avenue acting suspicious.

Officers found evidence of marijuana in the car linked to 8412 Euculyptus Avenue. The Cal City officer then found that the home had been converted to a marijuana growing operation.

Officials got a search warrant and found that the tenant of the home allegedly bypassed electrical wiring to speed up the growing process of the marijuana.

Police are trying to determine how many total plants there were and say that every room was used to grow marijuana.

Kern County Hazmat members went to the property to identify the chemicals found inside of the home.

One suspect is in custody for illegal cultivation of marijuana. It is too soon to know if others were involved.

Cal City officials were also concerned because they found mold throughout the home and are looking into that as well.

