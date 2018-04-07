California City Police suspect there is a drug lab near South Hacienda Boulevard

Alexa Reye
4:59 PM, Apr 7, 2018

Cal City Police Generic

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -

California City Police along with fire and hazmat crews from Edwards Air Force Base are currently on scene of a suspected drug lab near South Hacienda Boulevard.

 

Parts of Hacienda are closed due to volatile chemicals that were found in the home.

 

We will have more updates as they become available.

Local News