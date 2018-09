WASHINGTON, D.C. - A California congressman is being hailed as a "Hero of Main Street".

Congressman David G. Valadeo (CA-21) was honored with the award by the National Retail Federation (NRF) in Washington, D.C. According to the NRF, Valadeo consistently supports public policy important to small businesses of the retail industry.

Congressman Valadeo oversees California's 21st congressional district, which includes Kern County.