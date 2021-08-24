California governor recall debate to air live Wednesday on 23ABC

(KERO) — 23ABC is teaming up with our broadcast partners to televise a live debate of some of the top recall candidates 7-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Some of the leading for the California gubernatorial recall election will participate in a debate in Sacramento.

Hosted by KCRA 3 and the San Francisco Chronicle, taking part in the debate will be Republican John Cox; Republican Kevin Faulconer; Republican Kevin Kiley; and Democrat Kevin Paffrath.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign said the governor will not participate in any debates. Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign and Larry Elder’s campaign said the candidates will only debate Governor Newsom.

Cox was a 2018 gubernatorial candidate and is a businessman, accountant and father. Faulconer is a former San Diego mayor, businessman and educator. Kiley is a California Assembly member representing Sacramento suburbs and parts of Placer and El Dorado counties. Paffrath is a financial educator, analyst and YouTuber.