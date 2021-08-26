Watch
California growers to export more apples outside the country

Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 26, 2021
(KERO) — California apple growers could soon be looking to export more apples outside the country to make up for losses this year. But their window is closing fast.

California apple growers typically have a three-week headstart on other regions in the United States thanks to the weather. According to the California Apple Commission, California farmers will look to increase exports out of the country in the coming weeks. That's partly because there are fewer apples being produced this year compared to last year.

California typically exports apples to 27 countries including Mexico and Canada.

