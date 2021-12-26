California Highway Patrol conducting maximum enforcement period during the holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the holiday season comes an increase in drunk driving. That’s why the California Highway Patrol is currently having its maximum enforcement period.

According to CHP, 38 people were killed in crashes throughout the state during the maximum enforcement period of Christmas last year and officers made 573 arrests for people driving under the influence.

CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez said while crashes were down last year it's normal for an increase in DUI crashes around this time.

“Typically during this time, unfortunately, people will choose too. They are out and they are partaking in the Christmas holiday and the festivities and whatever your culture is and that’s why we’re asking that people please be responsible. Have a plan in place prior to heading out to your parties and to your family gatherings, only because we don’t want to go out and have to miss out and have to spend the night in jail, rather than with your family.”

Rodriguez also said their goal is to make the roads safer. During this holiday season, they not only want to take impaired drivers off the road but also make sure you get to your destination safely to enjoy the holidays.

CHP’s maximum enforcement period runs through Sunday at midnight.