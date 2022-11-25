California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period' through the weekend

(KERO) — In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."

The maximum enforcement period means all available officers will be on duty through the holiday weekend. It began Wednesday night and continues through midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Anyone still planning to travel remember that just because it won't be as busy as Wednesday this weekend was projected by Triple-A to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend on record nationwide.

If you're one of those travelers, CHP officer Tomas Martinez offers some advice: “Kind of look at your route before you head out so in case you see any construction areas or any heavy delays that you probably want to avoid.”