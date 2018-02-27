California Highway Patrol escorting traffic on Grapevine, snow reported in the area

Jessica Harrington
10:05 PM, Feb 26, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is reporting moderate snow fall near Interstate 5 and Highway 138.

There is also moderate to heavy snow reported in the Lebec area. 

Officers have started to escort traffic over southbound I-5. 

According to the CHP website, chains are required near Pine Mountain Club at Mil Potrero Highway and Cuddy Valley Road. 

Conditions and road closures are subject to change. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News