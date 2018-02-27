California Highway Patrol escorting traffic on Grapevine, snow reported in the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is reporting moderate snow fall near Interstate 5 and Highway 138.

There is also moderate to heavy snow reported in the Lebec area.

Officers have started to escort traffic over southbound I-5.

According to the CHP website, chains are required near Pine Mountain Club at Mil Potrero Highway and Cuddy Valley Road.

Conditions and road closures are subject to change.