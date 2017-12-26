California Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield

8:39 PM, Dec 25, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Cailf. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Bakersfield. 

It happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Snow Road and Jenica Street. 

Details of the crash were not immediately available, but the incident appeared to involve a van and a pick-up truck. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

