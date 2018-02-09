California Highway Patrol investigating deadly vehicle versus bicycle crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. - UPDATE (February 8, 2018 5:54 p.m.): The person who was struck and killed was an adult male in his 50's, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cyclist and truck were both heading north on Palm Ave. when the truck struck the cyclist, according to CHP.

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies were in the area and saw a truck driving with damage, so they chased the vehicle and ended up near Highway 43 and Peterson.

The suspect is in custody, according to CHP.

California Highway Patrol officers said they are still unsure if drugs and alcohol were a factor.

=========

UPDATE (February 8, 2018 5:30 p.m.): The suspect vehicle was stopped at Highway 43 and Peterson, according to CHP Buttonwillow.

=========

One person is dead in a hit-and-run vehicle versus bicycle crash in Wasco.

The crash happened on Palm Ave., just north of Gromer.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.