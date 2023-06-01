California Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is more information about a fatal crash that happened in Southwest Bakersfield.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating Wednesday's incident that happened near Taft Highway and South Enos Lane but they say they do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Investigators say the head-on collision was between two pick-up trucks and at least one person died in that crash.

Highway 119 was closed from Enos Lane to Tupman while officers were investigating but it has since re-opened.

It's still not clear what led to the crash.