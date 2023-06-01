Watch Now
California Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on Taft Highway

Investigators say the head-on collision was between two pick-up trucks and at least one person died in that crash.
California Highway Patrol is still investigating Wednesday's incident that happened near Taft Highway and South Enos Lane but they say they do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Fatal Accident on Taft Highway, May 31, 2023 (FILE)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 14:31:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is more information about a fatal crash that happened in Southwest Bakersfield.

Highway 119 was closed from Enos Lane to Tupman while officers were investigating but it has since re-opened.

It's still not clear what led to the crash.

