FORT TEJON - UPDATE (Dec. 22, 8:09 a.m.): The California Highway Patrol says two people were killed when a big rig crashed at the top of an escape ramp south of Grapevine Road.

The CHP initially said one person was killed in the crash.

The CHP says the passenger in the truck was ejected.

The two have not yet been identified. The CHP says the driver was a 44-year-old man and the passenger was a 42-year-old woman. Both are from Fontana.

======

The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a deadly crash on the East Escape Ramp in the Fort Tejon area, just South of Grapevine Road.

CHP says a semi truck was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the ramp.

CHP confirms the driver of the semi died at the scene. This crash is not affecting traffic. No lanes are shut down at this time.

We will continue to update you on this as soon as we get more information.