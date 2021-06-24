California Highway Patrol to hold Start Smart driving classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol officials are always promoting safety on our roadways, especially for new drivers. The agency will be holding two driving classes this summer. They're for teenage drivers and their parents.

The course will go over safe driving habits and the consequences of poor choices behind the wheel.

The first class will take place this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni Street.

If you can't make it then the second class takes place on July 6th at the same time.

To save a spot call 396-6600