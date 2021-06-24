Watch
California Highway Patrol to hold Start Smart driving classes

Rules for the Road: Week dedicated to teaching teen drivers how to be safe behind the wheel
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 13:31:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Highway Patrol officials are always promoting safety on our roadways, especially for new drivers. The agency will be holding two driving classes this summer. They're for teenage drivers and their parents.

The course will go over safe driving habits and the consequences of poor choices behind the wheel.

The first class will take place this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni Street.

If you can't make it then the second class takes place on July 6th at the same time.

To save a spot call 396-6600

