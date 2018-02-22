California History Day at the Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Museum is holding its California History Day for local students on Thursday.

California History Day is one of the Kern County Museum's two history day programs where multiple schools and classes check out interactive stations and guided tours, embarking on a full day of history.

Hundreds of students go to the museum to learn about the first European explorers and settlers who came to Kern County.

More dates of these programs are offered throughout the school year.

The tour on Thursday starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.