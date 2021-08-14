California Homeless Coordinating gives $8 million to homeless programs to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Homeless Coordinating is giving $8 million to help tackle homelessness in Bakersfield. The program is called ‘State’s Homeless Housing’ and provides grants to address their homeless challenges.

To counter homelessness, City of Bakersfield was given around $4 million, Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative was given around $2 million, and County of Kern was given around $2 million as well.

The homeless housing grants are flexible and allow local governments to spend money where they need it the most.

In fact, over the past two years the grants have been used to:

- Include a 40-bed expansion of the Mission at Kern County

- Another 40-bed expansion of the Bakersfield Homeless Center

- Improvements to the Homeless Management Information System

- Rental assistance, case management and mentors

- Tracking and supporting individuals placed in housing

“This latest round of HHAP 3 funding allocations is welcome news in our efforts to address homelessness locally,” said Dr. Anna Laven, BKRHC Executive Director. “As more information

on these funds becomes available, I look forward to working with our homeless service providers and local government to identify the most impactful investment opportunities in our

community.”