(KERO) — The agency that manages the state's electricity is asking Californians to conserve energy Wednesday.

A flex alert is in place starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator says demand is expected to go up as people crank the AC to cool off.

In order to conserve energy you're asked to set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.

Avoid using major appliances like washers and dryers during the flex alert.

And turn off any unnecessary lights.