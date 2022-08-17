California Independent Systems Operator has issued a flex alert for Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) has issued a flex alert for Wednesday, August 17th. California ISO says they are issuing the flex alert as a result of expected high temperatures and increased energy demands.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state tomorrow, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," said a statement from California ISO.

The flex alert begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

What is a Flex Alert?



A Flex Alert is a call for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity when there is an anticipated shortage of energy supply, especially if the grid operator needs to use reserves to maintain grid integrity. When consumers reduce electricity use during a Flex Alert, it can prevent more dire emergency measures, including rotating power outages.



Who issues a Flex Alert?



A Flex Alert is issued by the California ISO, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, which manages the flow of electricity along the high-voltage electric grid for 80 percent of California. The state’s three investor-owned utilities, Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison, are responsible for delivering electricity from the high-voltage grid to its customers. Learn more about the California ISO.





Consumers can help conserve energy before a Flex Alert by:

“Pre-cooling” their homes by setting their air-conditioning thermostat to as low as 72 degrees, before 4 p.m.

Charging mobile devices and laptops.

Running major appliances, including dishwashers and washing machines, before 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Consumers can conserve energy during a Flex Alert by:

Setting their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits.

Turning off all unnecessary appliances.

Adjusting blinds and drapes to cover windows.

For information on Flex Alerts, to get more electricity conservation tips, and to sign up for Flex Alerts, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website.