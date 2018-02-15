California lawmakers considering banning tackle football for kids

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California lawmakers are considering banning tackle football for young kids.

Sacramento Assemblyman Kevin McCarty hasn't introduced the bill yet, but parents are already up in arms.

The bill would create a minimum age to play tackle football, saying the physical risks associated with the game are too dangerous.

McCarty points to a recent study that found players who started in tackle football before age 12 suffered from more cognitive deficiencies later in life.

Opponents of the proposal have launched a petition in hopes of shooting the bill down, arguing the decision should be left up to a player's parents. The petition already has more than 30,000 signatures in just a few days.