California Legacy Run raises money for American Legion Scholarship fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Legacy Run kicked off with riders leaving town from American Legion Post 26 Friday.

This event raising money for their scholarship program and bringing light to those fallen heroes.

The American Legion has been around since 1919. The organization founded by veterans for veterans.

When the founders first created the organization, their primary focus was helping veterans who’d been injured in action.. and support them through their rehabilitation. The group continues this work.. but now focus as well on helping the widows and children of veterans who’ve passed away.

Riders make stops at various American Legion Posts and veteran’s memorials before finishing the run in Sacramento with a wreath laying at the Veteran’s Memorial on Capitol Mall.