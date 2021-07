BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum (CALM) has announced the debut of an ice cream social event for August.

The evening will include ice cream booths, build your own sundae, cones and root "bear" floats, zoocicles for the bears, mountain lions and the condors.

Free train rides will be offered for the guests along with performances from the Dixie Nut Jazzland Band.

The event debuts 4:30- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. It will cost CALM members $10 to get into the event.