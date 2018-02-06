California Living Museum looking for individuals for the docent and wildlife rehabilitation program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Living Museum is looking for individuals for their docent and wildlife rehabilitation program.

The seven-week Docent and Biofact Docent training course at the California Living Museum will be held each Saturday, February 24 through March 24; and April 7 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the zoo.

If you love wildlife, nature, children, and sharing information about the California Living Museum, then they are looking for you.

According to CALM, "There is no cost for the course, however, Docents must submit to fingerprinting and a T.B. test at their cost."

The deadline to apply is February 21, by 4 p.m. Both Docents and Wildlife Rehabilitation Program volunteers must be at least 18-years-old. Biofact docents must be at least 15-years-old.