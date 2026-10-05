California man found guilty of murder and child abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Yolanda Rojo at a Bakerfield apartment.

Victor Farias Jr. was also found guilty of child abuse and resisting arrest.

Investigators say Rojo suffered multiple stab wounds during the March 25 attack. Prosecutors say her two young children were present during the attack.

Authorities say Farias fled the scene. He was arrested the next day in Tehachapi following an extensive search.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 2. Prosecutors say Farias faces 25 years to life in prison, plus an additional year.

