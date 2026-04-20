California man steals police cruiser, leads deputies on high-speed chase before crashing into guardrail

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — A 41-year-old California man is back in custody after stealing a police cruiser and leading deputies on a high-speed chase of Highway 14.

Police in Ridgecrest arrested Julian Harper late Saturday night. Officers said while Harper was being transported to Lerdo Jail, he assaulted another detainee in the back of the patrol car.

The transporting officer pulled over to stop the attack. Investigators said Harper fought the officer and stole the cruiser.

Harper led deputies on a high-speed chase and hit another car before eventually crashing into a guardrail, where he was arrested.

The officer and the people in the other car suffered minor injuries.

The Ridgecrest Police Department is now conducting an internal review.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

