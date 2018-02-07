California Pizza Kitchen hosting a Valentine's Day dinner for two

Morgan Wheeler
1:39 PM, Feb 7, 2018

Photo courtesy of  ccPixs.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
If you and your loved one are looking for someplace to go for Valentines Day, look no further.
 
California Pizza Kitchen will be hosting there "Sweet Deal for Two" Valentine's Day dinner from February 14 to the 18.
 
It is a pretty sweet deal, the promotion includes an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert for only $35.
 
The "Sweet Deal for Two" menu includes: 
 
Choice of one appetizer:
 
  • Spinach Artichoke Dip
  • Bianco Flatbread
  • Charred Shishito Peppers
 
Choice of two entrees: 
 
Salads (full-size)
  • Thai Crunch Salad
  • Santa Fe Power Bowl
  • The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
 
Pizzas
  • The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza
  • Hawaiian Pizza
  • Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Pizza
  • Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato Pizza
 
Pastas
  • Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken
  • Chicken Tequila Fettuccine
  • Bolognese Spaghetti
 
 Choice of one Dessert:
  • Salted Caramel Pudding
  • Red Velvet Cake
  • Key Lime Pie
  • Butter Cake
 
California Pizza Kitchen is located at 10150 Stockdale Hwy .

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News