California Pizza Kitchen hosting a Valentine's Day dinner for two

If you and your loved one are looking for someplace to go for Valentines Day, look no further.

California Pizza Kitchen will be hosting there "Sweet Deal for Two" Valentine's Day dinner from February 14 to the 18.

It is a pretty sweet deal, the promotion includes an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert for only $35.

The "Sweet Deal for Two" menu includes:

Choice of one appetizer:

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Bianco Flatbread

Charred Shishito Peppers

Choice of two entrees:

Salads (full-size)

Thai Crunch Salad

Santa Fe Power Bowl

The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

Pizzas

The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Pizza

Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato Pizza

Pastas

Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken

Chicken Tequila Fettuccine

Bolognese Spaghetti

Choice of one Dessert:

Salted Caramel Pudding

Red Velvet Cake

Key Lime Pie

Butter Cake

California Pizza Kitchen is located at 10150 Stockdale Hwy .

