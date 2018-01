BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California Pizza Kitchen is partnering with California Fire Foundation to host a two-day statewide fundraiser for wildfire victims.

The fundraiser will take place on Monday, January 8 and Tuesday, January 9.

Guests dining at CPK locations across California will be able to donate 20 percent of their bill toward the California Fire Foundation's efforts to provide assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect.