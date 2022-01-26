California raises three fees to implement new bill that requires county to sort out waste

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to help fight climate change, California passed a bill to reduce the amount of methane in our trash.

Ever since then, local officials have been trying to figure out how to implement this and 23ABC got an answer on how it will be paid for.

Supervisors unanimously voted to raise three different fees for property owners and commercial trash haulers to $160 a year.

Gate, bin, and land use fees will be going up to help pay for the changes coming with Senate Bill 1383.

The new law will require the county to sort out waste like tree cuttings, grass, and food waste into recyclables.

The county will need to upgrade local facilities to help with this change.

"This is an effort by the state to fight climate change and these costs are real when you have to start implementing these programs," said Zack Scrivner, District 2.

Public Works had proposed $180 increase per year during the meeting.

There are also plans for a three percent increase of these fees in the future to help offset growing costs.