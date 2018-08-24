California ranks near bottom in high school sports safety

California ranks near the bottom in high school sports safety.

A new study came out from the University of Connecticut, Korey Stringer Institute, ranking the 50 states plus Washington D.C. The study stated that California ranked 50th out of 51.

The study showed California scored a 26 out of a possible 100. The study ranked the states on a scale of zero to twenty in five different categories; appropriate healthcare coverage, exertional heat stroke, emergency preparedness, sudden cardiac arrest and traumatic head injuries. California scored the highest on sudden cardiac arrest (10 out of 20) and traumatic head injuries (8 out of 20), while failing to score in appropriate healthcare coverage (0 out of 20) and exertional heat stroke (0 out of 20).

For more information on the study, you can visit their release:

https://ksi.uconn.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/1222/2018/06/California-6.13.2018-updated.pdf