California Shootout Hot Rod Races at Famoso Raceway

1:38 PM, Mar 15, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Drivers are riding into town for the California Shootout Hot Rod Races at the Auto Club Famoso Raceway this weekend.

The races are running Friday through Sunday.

Organizers say the event includes small tire, big tire and pro races.

Tickets are $50 for the whole weekend or $20 per day.

The races start Friday at 8 a.m. at Famoso Raceway. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News