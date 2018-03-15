California Shootout Hot Rod Races at Famoso Raceway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Drivers are riding into town for the California Shootout Hot Rod Races at the Auto Club Famoso Raceway this weekend.

The races are running Friday through Sunday.

Organizers say the event includes small tire, big tire and pro races.

Tickets are $50 for the whole weekend or $20 per day.

The races start Friday at 8 a.m. at Famoso Raceway.