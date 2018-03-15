California Shootout Hot Rod Races at Famoso Raceway

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Drivers are riding into town for the California Shootout Hot Rod Races at the Auto Club Famoso Raceway this weekend.
The races are running Friday through Sunday.
Organizers say the event includes small tire, big tire and pro races.
Tickets are $50 for the whole weekend or $20 per day.
The races start Friday at 8 a.m. at Famoso Raceway.
The Weeknd was filming a music video in Taft Wednesday night, according to the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
After snow fell Wednesday night, all lifts will be open at Alta Sierra this weekend.
Hundreds of cars will hit the streets of downtown Bakersfield for the second annual Cruizin 4 Charity Car Show.