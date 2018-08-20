California State Prison Officials are investigating an inmate death at Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. - California State Prison Officials at Corcoran are investigating an inmate death as a homicide.

According to prison officials, officers heard a loud noise during security checks on Friday, August 17.

Officers found Jimmy Lopez, 24, on the floor unresponsive and his cellmate Eduardo Gutierrez, 24, was standing over him.

Staff began "administering life-saving measures to Lopez," according to officials. He was later pronounced dead in the treatment center.

The investigative services unit is now investigating the incident.

Lopez was serving a 3-year sentence for first degree burglary out of Ventura County and Gutierrez is serving a 24-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, personal use of a deadly weapon, and possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon as a second-striker out of San Diego County.