California Water Board: Bakersfield used less water in June

Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 10, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Water Board says two water utilities serving areas of Kern County saw significant drops in water use in June.

California Water Service Company Bakersfield serving a population of more than 287,000 had a 16.9% decrease in water use in June.

California Water Service Company Antelope Valley, which includes Fremont Valley in Kern as well as areas in Los Angeles County; saw a reduction of 21.9% in June water usage.

The Water Board also said statewide water use was down 7.6% in June, more than double the 3.1% water savings in May.

California water conservation for June 2022
In June 2022, all hydrologic regions saw some decrease in water use relative to June 2020, according to the California Water Board.

