California Water Board: Bakersfield used less water in June

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Water Board says two water utilities serving areas of Kern County saw significant drops in water use in June.

California Water Service Company Bakersfield serving a population of more than 287,000 had a 16.9% decrease in water use in June.

California Water Service Company Antelope Valley, which includes Fremont Valley in Kern as well as areas in Los Angeles County; saw a reduction of 21.9% in June water usage.

The Water Board also said statewide water use was down 7.6% in June, more than double the 3.1% water savings in May.