California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Big news from the board of supervisors on Tuesday as Kern County will be home to the state's first inland port.

The board approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The 410-plus acre facility will be near the intersection of Highways 14 and 58. The port plans to operate 24/7 year round and will be located 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay.

It will increase efficiency by allowing those goods to arrive by train from other nearby ports and then send them on to their final destination.

The project is expected to break ground in 2023 and will be fully operational by 2024.