CALM holding annual Spring Fling event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As a way to welcome springtime, the California Living Museum is holding its annual week-long Spring Fling event.

Spring Fling gets underway Saturday and continues through March 31.

During the week, CALM guides and animal keepers will be on site to give you an up close and personal encounter with the animals.

You will also have the chance to see the new sea life in CALM's California Coast Room, which includes bat stars and various types of crabs and snails.

Spring Fling is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.