CALM holding annual Spring Fling event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As a way to welcome springtime, the California Living Museum is holding its annual week-long Spring Fling event.
Spring Fling gets underway Saturday and continues through March 31.
During the week, CALM guides and animal keepers will be on site to give you an up close and personal encounter with the animals.
You will also have the chance to see the new sea life in CALM's California Coast Room, which includes bat stars and various types of crabs and snails.
Spring Fling is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What Up Dough hosted a pop up donut shop at the Stockdale Affairs Event Center Saturday morning.
Bakersfield Police are investigating the death of an infant in east Bakersfield on Saturday.
The sounds of bagpipes will be taking over the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend as the annual Scottish Games return.