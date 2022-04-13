CALM hosts annual spring fling for families to get educated on animal health care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week the CALM is hosting its annual spring fling. A time where children and their families are able to interact with animal experts and get educated on the importance of animal health care.

“I think one of the things is once you learn about these animals and once you make a connection, you’re more empathetic with them, you have more respect for them, and it's very important for what we do at CALM as well as our mission,” said Lana Fain, Zoo Manager.

Fain said that kids are able to take part in seed planting, a train ride, and even zookeeper presentations. She adds that one of their most popular attractions this year has been their new vet check-up area, where kids are able to get their stuffed animals examined by CALM’S medical staff.

Dr. Leslie Healis, the CALM Veterinarian adds that this has allowed children to learn all about the steps of animal caretaking right before their eyes.

“We’re actually having kids come in and bring their little stuffies, any stuffed animal. We listen to their heart, check their eyes and their ears and just make sure that they are overall healthy. We then send them home with a bandage and health certificate.”

Fain said that as the kids learn all about the different animals, their habitats, and food, they are also able to sit down and create their very own memorable crafts to take home. She adds that with the many families arriving this week for spring fling community help is welcomed.

“We have some coloring pages where you can make a bunny or a fox hat, or you can make the tissue flower. So, you can do all three things, or you can do just one thing. If you like people, you like kids, you can help us do some cute little crafts out here, it’s all fun stuff when you’re volunteering out here.”

The CALM encourages all who are sixteen years of age or older to come on out and volunteer at spring fling.