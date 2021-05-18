CALM Summer Shindig Fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The California Living Museum is holding an inaugural 4-night "Summer Shindig" fundraiser.

Starting Friday, it will go through May 22, 28, and 29.

Attendees will be able to walk the zoo after hours and see performances by The Rivals and Empty Space Theater.

It is being held to help raise funds to support animal care for CALM residents and the zoo's wildlife rehabilitation center.

The age requirement for the event is 21-years-old, and tickets are $50.

To purchase tickets visit this website.

