Caltrans closes I-5 Buttonwillow rest areas for emergency repairs

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans District 6 has announced that they are closing the Buttonwillow Safety Roadside Rest Area on both the north and south sides of I-5 through Kern County beginning Friday, June 30. The closure is so emergency repairs can be made.

According to a Caltrans press release, the water delivery system between the well and the storage tanks at the facilities has failed. Repairs will require that the water system be flushed and that the water be tested for safety before the rest area can be reopened.

Caltrans says they expect the repairs to take about a week, and they anticipate being able to reopen the rest area by Friday, July 7.

For people who will be traveling on I-5 over the holiday weekend, there is a full-facility travel center about a mile south of the Buttonwillow rest areas, near the Highway 56/Buttonwillow exit.

Caltrans would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change depending on conditions, and thanks the the public for their patience. Remember to watch out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.

For updates on road conditions in Kern County, please follow Caltrans District 6 on Twitter.