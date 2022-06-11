Caltrans closes portions of I-5 due to a vegetation fire

(KERO) — According to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page fire crews, Caltrans and CHP are responding to a vegetation fire that ignited in the area just after 4 p.m.

The fire is near the offramp for Lebec Road.

Caltrans and CHP now shutting down the southbound side of I-5 as they battle the blaze.

An evacuation warning is now in place for those near Digier road.