Caltrans closes portions of I-5 due to a vegetation fire

(KERO) — According to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page fire crews, Caltrans and CHP are responding to a vegetation fire that ignited in the area just after 4 p.m.
The fire is near the offramp for Lebec Road.
Caltrans and CHP now shutting down the southbound side of I-5 as they battle the blaze.
An evacuation warning is now in place for those near Digier road.
A VEGETATION FIRE has become a threat to areas near Digier Canyon. An Evacuation Warning notification is in effect for all residents who live near Digier Canyon. An Evacuation Warning means that the fire may become a threat in the near future. All residents are advised to be prepared to leave the area quickly if it becomes necessary. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now. You should also monitor your local media for updated information. If you have physical limitations and require assistance related to this notification, please call the Aging & Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565. If you have an emergency, call 911.