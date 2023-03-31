Caltrans closing portions of I-5 to repair landslide damage

(KERO) — Southbound Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County will be closed for portions of this weekend to allow for repair work to the damaged roadway caused by a landslide.
According to Caltrans District 7, I-5 will be closed Saturday night from 10 p.m. to Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. and again Sunday night from 11 p.m. to Monday morning at 5 a.m. if needed to complete work.
Southbound I-5 will be fully closed from between Vista del Lago Rd and Templin Hwy. Drivers will be detoured east on Hwy 138 and south on Hwy 14 to southbound I-5.
In addition, the southbound I-5 off-ramps at Smokey Bear Rd and Vista Del Lago Rd will stay open but the southbound on-ramps will be closed.
Northbound I-5 will not be affected and southbound I-5 will remain open south of Templin Hwy.
Caltrans strongly advises motorists to allow extra time and expect delays in both directions.
