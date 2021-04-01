Caltrans hires a company to keep highways clean

Caltrans has announced that they'll be pitching in to help keep highways in Eastern Kern County clean.

Caltrans along with the Lincoln Training Center will remove litter along the 58 and the 202. According to a release both highways see thousands of vehicles on a daily basis and the department wants to put a focus on keeping roadways clear of litter.

The Lincoln Training Center is an organization that works with disabled veterans as well as adults with disabilities in California to find work.

Despite the new contract, Caltrans still wants to remind drivers to take steps to avoid littering on roads.