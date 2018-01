BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Calvin Bahar Friday, January 5 for the shooting that occurred on the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive back on November 29.

Bahar is being charged with attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

BPD says the investigation is still ongoing and they request anyone with information to call Detective Chad Garrett at (661) 326-3504.