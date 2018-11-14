Camp Fire Update: Fire grows to 130 thousand acres

Kelly Broderick
6:14 PM, Nov 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
 

According to Cal Fire, the fire has spread to 130 thousand acres with 35 percent contained. 

As for structures, the total number of structures damaged is 148 and the total number of structures destroyed is 8,817.

48 people have been reported dead.

